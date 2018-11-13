All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:29 PM

2423 Vail Avenue

2423 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Lush tree-lined community in ELIZABETH. ONE MILE from DOWNTOWN!! RENOVATED Art Deco style community. Hardwood floors throughout, tiled surround shower and bath floor, granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and terrace. Amenities include an Awesome clubhouse, fitness center, pool, rooftop fireplace, secured & gated parking, secured building, gated community. Walking to Starbucks, RuRu’s Taco & Tequila, Napa on Providence, Stagioni’s, Ginbu 401, Fenwick, Panera Bread, Laurel Market, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Novant & Atrium Medical Centers. Contact Steph@kronenreatly.com; 704-507-2351

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

