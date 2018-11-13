2423 Vail Avenue

Amenities
Lush tree-lined community in ELIZABETH. ONE MILE from DOWNTOWN!! RENOVATED Art Deco style community. Hardwood floors throughout, tiled surround shower and bath floor, granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and terrace. Amenities include an Awesome clubhouse, fitness center, pool, rooftop fireplace, secured & gated parking, secured building, gated community. Walking to Starbucks, RuRu’s Taco & Tequila, Napa on Providence, Stagioni’s, Ginbu 401, Fenwick, Panera Bread, Laurel Market, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Novant & Atrium Medical Centers. Contact Steph@kronenreatly.com; 704-507-2351