2423 Vail Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Lush tree-lined community in ELIZABETH. ONE MILE from DOWNTOWN!! RENOVATED Art Deco style community. Hardwood floors throughout, tiled surround shower and bath floor, granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and terrace. Amenities include an Awesome clubhouse, fitness center, pool, rooftop fireplace, secured & gated parking, secured building, gated community. Walking to Starbucks, RuRu’s Taco & Tequila, Napa on Providence, Stagioni’s, Ginbu 401, Fenwick, Panera Bread, Laurel Market, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Novant & Atrium Medical Centers. Contact Steph@kronenreatly.com; 704-507-2351