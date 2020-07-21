All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 21 2019

2418 Katherine Kiker Road

2418 Katherine Kiker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Katherine Kiker Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road have any available units?
2418 Katherine Kiker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road have?
Some of 2418 Katherine Kiker Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Katherine Kiker Road currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Katherine Kiker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Katherine Kiker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2418 Katherine Kiker Road is pet friendly.
Does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Katherine Kiker Road offers parking.
Does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Katherine Kiker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road have a pool?
No, 2418 Katherine Kiker Road does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road have accessible units?
No, 2418 Katherine Kiker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Katherine Kiker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
