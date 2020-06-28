2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3

Amenities

Fully furnished 1 bed apartment in Chantilly! - This is a fully furnished private apartment located in the lower level of the main home. There is a private entrance into the apartment with parking located right in front of the entrance. All utilities are included. There is no cable to the property but there is internet furnished to use Roku, Amazon, or any online streaming service. ***Apartment can be leased unfurnished for $1150 a month***.

Take a short stroll down the street one block to the new 24 acre Chantilly Nature Preserve or to the restaurants/shops in Plaza Midwood or Elizabeth! Contact us for a showing 704-814-0461



(RLNE4770472)