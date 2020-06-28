All apartments in Charlotte
2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3

Location

2417 Laburnum Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished 1 bed apartment in Chantilly! - This is a fully furnished private apartment located in the lower level of the main home. There is a private entrance into the apartment with parking located right in front of the entrance. All utilities are included. There is no cable to the property but there is internet furnished to use Roku, Amazon, or any online streaming service. ***Apartment can be leased unfurnished for $1150 a month***.
Take a short stroll down the street one block to the new 24 acre Chantilly Nature Preserve or to the restaurants/shops in Plaza Midwood or Elizabeth! Contact us for a showing 704-814-0461

(RLNE4770472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 have any available units?
2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 offers parking.
Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
