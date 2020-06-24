2417 Brathay Court Home

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Extravagant Home near Light Rail. - Property Id: 15699



Spacious 2,104 Sqft, 2-story renovated home located within a tranquil Cul de sac community just feet away from the Charlotte, Lite-Rail. House sits on a 10,019 Sqft lot featuring a two-car 462 Sqft garage and private driveway that allows for ample off-street parking. Property features a luscious open lawn throughout, with a huge, newly fenced backyard. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath includes a Master Suite with an adjacent Laundry Closet for added convenience. The Master suite also boasts a double door entryway to the Master Bath which features a Jacuzzi tub, stand up shower with His and Hers sink and storage closet in addition to a private walk-in closet with its own entrance. Home has all new carpet on second level with fresh paint throughout & brand new, stainless steel appliances along with Granite countertops. Large windows throughout open floor plan kitchen, living and dining area equipped with Wi-Fi, satellite & video surveillance package. More property pictures will be added soon.

No Dogs Allowed



