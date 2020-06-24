All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2417 Brathay Court Home.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2417 Brathay Court Home
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2417 Brathay Court Home

2417 Brathay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2417 Brathay Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Extravagant Home near Light Rail. - Property Id: 15699

Spacious 2,104 Sqft, 2-story renovated home located within a tranquil Cul de sac community just feet away from the Charlotte, Lite-Rail. House sits on a 10,019 Sqft lot featuring a two-car 462 Sqft garage and private driveway that allows for ample off-street parking. Property features a luscious open lawn throughout, with a huge, newly fenced backyard. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath includes a Master Suite with an adjacent Laundry Closet for added convenience. The Master suite also boasts a double door entryway to the Master Bath which features a Jacuzzi tub, stand up shower with His and Hers sink and storage closet in addition to a private walk-in closet with its own entrance. Home has all new carpet on second level with fresh paint throughout & brand new, stainless steel appliances along with Granite countertops. Large windows throughout open floor plan kitchen, living and dining area equipped with Wi-Fi, satellite & video surveillance package. More property pictures will be added soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15699
Property Id 15699

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5453886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Brathay Court Home have any available units?
2417 Brathay Court Home doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Brathay Court Home have?
Some of 2417 Brathay Court Home's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Brathay Court Home currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Brathay Court Home is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Brathay Court Home pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Brathay Court Home is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2417 Brathay Court Home offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Brathay Court Home offers parking.
Does 2417 Brathay Court Home have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Brathay Court Home offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Brathay Court Home have a pool?
No, 2417 Brathay Court Home does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Brathay Court Home have accessible units?
No, 2417 Brathay Court Home does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Brathay Court Home have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Brathay Court Home has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte