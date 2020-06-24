2417 Brathay Court Home

Amenities
Extravagant Home near Light Rail. - Property Id: 15699
Spacious 2,104 Sqft, 2-story renovated home located within a tranquil Cul de sac community just feet away from the Charlotte, Lite-Rail. House sits on a 10,019 Sqft lot featuring a two-car 462 Sqft garage and private driveway that allows for ample off-street parking. Property features a luscious open lawn throughout, with a huge, newly fenced backyard. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath includes a Master Suite with an adjacent Laundry Closet for added convenience. The Master suite also boasts a double door entryway to the Master Bath which features a Jacuzzi tub, stand up shower with His and Hers sink and storage closet in addition to a private walk-in closet with its own entrance. Home has all new carpet on second level with fresh paint throughout & brand new, stainless steel appliances along with Granite countertops. Large windows throughout open floor plan kitchen, living and dining area equipped with Wi-Fi, satellite & video surveillance package. More property pictures will be added soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15699
No Dogs Allowed
