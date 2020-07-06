Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2416 Deberry Ct
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2416 Deberry Ct
2416 Deberry Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2416 Deberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute home located in cul-de-sac minutes from UNCC campus! This home has 3 bedrooms,2.5 baths,great room with fireplace, dining area, one car garage,
Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2416 Deberry Ct have any available units?
2416 Deberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2416 Deberry Ct have?
Some of 2416 Deberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2416 Deberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Deberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Deberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Deberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Deberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Deberry Ct offers parking.
Does 2416 Deberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 Deberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Deberry Ct have a pool?
No, 2416 Deberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Deberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 2416 Deberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Deberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Deberry Ct has units with dishwashers.
