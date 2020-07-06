2416 Deberry Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute home located in cul-de-sac minutes from UNCC campus! This home has 3 bedrooms,2.5 baths,great room with fireplace, dining area, one car garage,

Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee.