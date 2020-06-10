Rent Calculator
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM
2414 Lanier Avenue
2414 Lanier Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2414 Lanier Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 1/2 Bath in Amity Gardens. Large Living Room with stone fireplace & formal dining room. Refinished Hardwood floors with ceramic tile in bathrooms. Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2414 Lanier Avenue have any available units?
2414 Lanier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2414 Lanier Avenue have?
Some of 2414 Lanier Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2414 Lanier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Lanier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Lanier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Lanier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2414 Lanier Avenue offer parking?
No, 2414 Lanier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Lanier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Lanier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Lanier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2414 Lanier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Lanier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2414 Lanier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Lanier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Lanier Avenue has units with dishwashers.
