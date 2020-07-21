2400 Twinfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Easy maintenance inside! Wood flooring in main areas, vinyl/linoleum in kitchen and baths. Nicely updated with modern colored counter tops, pretty cabinetry and attractive bathroom. Resting on generous acreage on a very flat back yard, perfect for gatherings on the back patio. This corner lot brick home includes 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with tub. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area, refrigerator & microwave are included. Welcoming living room with lovely hardwood floors. Updated fixtures throughout. Section 8 tenants strongly preferred by owner.