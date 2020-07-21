All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

Location

2400 Twinfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Easy maintenance inside! Wood flooring in main areas, vinyl/linoleum in kitchen and baths. Nicely updated with modern colored counter tops, pretty cabinetry and attractive bathroom. Resting on generous acreage on a very flat back yard, perfect for gatherings on the back patio. This corner lot brick home includes 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with tub. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area, refrigerator & microwave are included. Welcoming living room with lovely hardwood floors. Updated fixtures throughout. Section 8 tenants strongly preferred by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Twinfield Drive have any available units?
2400 Twinfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Twinfield Drive have?
Some of 2400 Twinfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Twinfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Twinfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Twinfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Twinfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2400 Twinfield Drive offer parking?
No, 2400 Twinfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Twinfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Twinfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Twinfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2400 Twinfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Twinfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Twinfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Twinfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Twinfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
