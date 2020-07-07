Rent Calculator
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM
236 Canterbury Road
236 North Canterbury Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
236 North Canterbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 236 Canterbury Road have any available units?
236 Canterbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 236 Canterbury Road have?
Some of 236 Canterbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 236 Canterbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
236 Canterbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Canterbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 236 Canterbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 236 Canterbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 236 Canterbury Road offers parking.
Does 236 Canterbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Canterbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Canterbury Road have a pool?
No, 236 Canterbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 236 Canterbury Road have accessible units?
No, 236 Canterbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Canterbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Canterbury Road has units with dishwashers.
