Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2345 Ashley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2345 Ashley Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2345 Ashley Road
2345 Ashley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2345 Ashley Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH RANCH HOME. ADDITIONAL ROOM HAS LAUNDRY CONNECTIONS IN IT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2345 Ashley Road have any available units?
2345 Ashley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2345 Ashley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Ashley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Ashley Road pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Ashley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2345 Ashley Road offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Ashley Road offers parking.
Does 2345 Ashley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Ashley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Ashley Road have a pool?
No, 2345 Ashley Road does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Ashley Road have accessible units?
No, 2345 Ashley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Ashley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Ashley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 Ashley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 Ashley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte