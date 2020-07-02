All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2339 Crosscut Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2339 Crosscut Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:12 PM

2339 Crosscut Drive

2339 Crosscut Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2339 Crosscut Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
pool
key fob access
Beautiful 2 master-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Community pool, fitness center, and park. Close to US National Whitewater Center, airport, shopping, restaurants, and much, much, more.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Crosscut Drive have any available units?
2339 Crosscut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Crosscut Drive have?
Some of 2339 Crosscut Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Crosscut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Crosscut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Crosscut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Crosscut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2339 Crosscut Drive offer parking?
No, 2339 Crosscut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2339 Crosscut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Crosscut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Crosscut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2339 Crosscut Drive has a pool.
Does 2339 Crosscut Drive have accessible units?
No, 2339 Crosscut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Crosscut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Crosscut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte