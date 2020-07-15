Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
2335 Blue Hampton Lane
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
2335 Blue Hampton Lane
2335 Blue Hampton Lane
No Longer Available
2335 Blue Hampton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Hamptons - Conveniently located ranch home with laminate flooring, updated lighting, bathrooms & fixtures.
(RLNE5067656)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane have any available units?
2335 Blue Hampton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane have?
Some of 2335 Blue Hampton Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2335 Blue Hampton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Blue Hampton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Blue Hampton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Blue Hampton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane offer parking?
No, 2335 Blue Hampton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Blue Hampton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane have a pool?
No, 2335 Blue Hampton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2335 Blue Hampton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Blue Hampton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Blue Hampton Lane has units with dishwashers.
