Charlotte, NC
2332 Juniper Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:04 AM

2332 Juniper Drive

2332 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Juniper Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Juniper Drive have any available units?
2332 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2332 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2332 Juniper Drive offer parking?
No, 2332 Juniper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2332 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 2332 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 2332 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 Juniper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2332 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2332 Juniper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
