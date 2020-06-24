All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2

2329 Rachel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2329 Rachel Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4691064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 have any available units?
2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Rachel Street,Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte