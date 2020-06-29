Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2328 Olando Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 9
2328 Olando Street
2328 Olando Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2328 Olando Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
****APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE****
Quaint 2 bedroom half of a duplex in quite neighborhood. Recently received a fresh coat of paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2328 Olando Street have any available units?
2328 Olando Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2328 Olando Street currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Olando Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Olando Street pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Olando Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2328 Olando Street offer parking?
No, 2328 Olando Street does not offer parking.
Does 2328 Olando Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Olando Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Olando Street have a pool?
No, 2328 Olando Street does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Olando Street have accessible units?
No, 2328 Olando Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Olando Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Olando Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Olando Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Olando Street does not have units with air conditioning.
