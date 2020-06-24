Rent Calculator
2326 Arty Avenue - 1
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:14 PM
1 of 2
2326 Arty Avenue - 1
2326 Arty Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2326 Arty Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Office building located in prime area, very close to uptown Charlotte, see photos for proposed updates. Triple net lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2326 Arty Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Arty Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
