All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2326 Arty Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2326 Arty Avenue - 1
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:14 PM

2326 Arty Avenue - 1

2326 Arty Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2326 Arty Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Office building located in prime area, very close to uptown Charlotte, see photos for proposed updates. Triple net lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2326 Arty Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Arty Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 Arty Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte