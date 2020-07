Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, open floor plan for downstairs living areas. Large utility room for laundry on main also used as a walk in pantry. 5th room upstairs can be used as a bonus room or 5th bedroom. Large walk in closets in master bedroom. Double vanity and garden tub in master bath, along with walk in shower. Spacious room sizes. Enjoy the covered front porch or the privacy of the large back yard, fully fenced in and surrounded by trees while sitting on the back patio.