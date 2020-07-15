All apartments in Charlotte
2320 Roswell Ave - G
2320 Roswell Ave - G

2320 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Roswell Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
A second floor unit with an open floor plan. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays water, electric, & cable/internet (optional). 1 assigned parking space included, additional assigned parking space available for $35 a month. Storage units available on site, various sizes and rates, subject to availability.

VIRTUAL TOUR:

http://www.hdvisualsolutions.com/postcard.php?houseid=1395

360 degree Tour of common areas and the exterior of The Harrison:

https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lWnx?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=114
The Harrison features 11 luxury apartments located in the heart of Myers Park. The secured entry and video surveillance systems provide peace of mind. You'll be minutes from the 96 acre Freedom Park, Selwyn Pub, Park Road Shopping Center, and Queens University just to name a few points of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

