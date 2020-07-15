2320 Roswell Ave - G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

A second floor unit with an open floor plan. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays water, electric, & cable/internet (optional). 1 assigned parking space included, additional assigned parking space available for $35 a month. Storage units available on site, various sizes and rates, subject to availability.



The Harrison features 11 luxury apartments located in the heart of Myers Park. The secured entry and video surveillance systems provide peace of mind. You'll be minutes from the 96 acre Freedom Park, Selwyn Pub, Park Road Shopping Center, and Queens University just to name a few points of interest.