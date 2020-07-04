Rent Calculator
2315 Abelwood Rd
2315 Abelwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2315 Abelwood Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 3 bedroom and bathroom is located 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte, close access to I-77, and I-85. Washer and dryer connections , fenced in backyard, mordern updates, central.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd have any available units?
2315 Abelwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2315 Abelwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Abelwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Abelwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd offer parking?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd have a pool?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Abelwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Abelwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
