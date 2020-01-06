All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2314 Westerly Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2314 Westerly Hills Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2314 Westerly Hills Drive

2314 Westerly Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2314 Westerly Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive have any available units?
2314 Westerly Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2314 Westerly Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Westerly Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Westerly Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Westerly Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Westerly Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte