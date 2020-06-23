Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
2312 Bancroft
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:24 PM
2312 Bancroft
2312 Bancroft Street
No Longer Available
Location
2312 Bancroft Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 Bancroft have any available units?
2312 Bancroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2312 Bancroft currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Bancroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Bancroft pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Bancroft is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Bancroft offer parking?
No, 2312 Bancroft does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Bancroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Bancroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Bancroft have a pool?
No, 2312 Bancroft does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Bancroft have accessible units?
No, 2312 Bancroft does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Bancroft have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Bancroft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Bancroft have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Bancroft does not have units with air conditioning.
