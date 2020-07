Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Wonderful South Charlotte home in the quaint subdivision of Brandon Forest. This well kept ranch located on a cul de sac features all stainless appliances with gas range, granite countertops, hardwoods throughout, wainscoting, mud room, fireplace and much more. Outdoor lovers will fall for the huge patio terrace, fire pit and privacy provided by mature trees and vegetation in the fenced in backyard. Don't miss your chance to get into this highly sought after location!