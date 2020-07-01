Rent Calculator
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM
2308 Brook Canyon
2308 Brook Canyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2308 Brook Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South
Amenities
w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
*2 floors
*Washer and dryer connections
*Fireplace
*1380 Sq Ft
*Open loft
* Fenced in backyard
* Follow us on Instagram : @rentbottomline
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 Brook Canyon have any available units?
2308 Brook Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2308 Brook Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Brook Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Brook Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2308 Brook Canyon offer parking?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Brook Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Brook Canyon have a pool?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Brook Canyon have accessible units?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Brook Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Brook Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Brook Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
