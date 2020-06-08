All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2301 Orton St
2301 Orton St

2301 Orton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Orton Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Historic bungalow in great condition and close to Uptown. Lots of character and has a big level corner lot with large backyard. Big 3BR/1BA house with lots of light, large eat in kitchen, enclosed porch, great for families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Orton St have any available units?
2301 Orton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2301 Orton St currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Orton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Orton St pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Orton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2301 Orton St offer parking?
No, 2301 Orton St does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Orton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Orton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Orton St have a pool?
No, 2301 Orton St does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Orton St have accessible units?
No, 2301 Orton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Orton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Orton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Orton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Orton St does not have units with air conditioning.
