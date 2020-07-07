All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

Location

2248 Sagamore Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great corner lot, split level home in Barclay Downs. Spacious floor plan with large screened in back patio. Fenced in back yard. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. No multiple singles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Sagamore Road have any available units?
2248 Sagamore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Sagamore Road have?
Some of 2248 Sagamore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Sagamore Road currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Sagamore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Sagamore Road pet-friendly?
No, 2248 Sagamore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2248 Sagamore Road offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Sagamore Road offers parking.
Does 2248 Sagamore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Sagamore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Sagamore Road have a pool?
No, 2248 Sagamore Road does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Sagamore Road have accessible units?
No, 2248 Sagamore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Sagamore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Sagamore Road has units with dishwashers.

