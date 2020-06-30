Rent Calculator
224 Woodman Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
224 Woodman Ave
224 Woodman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
224 Woodman Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY! - Large 3 bedroom / 1 bath home convenient to I-85 and downtown Charlotte.
Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com
*No vouchers.
**Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.
(RLNE1928025)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Woodman Ave have any available units?
224 Woodman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 224 Woodman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
224 Woodman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Woodman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Woodman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 224 Woodman Ave offer parking?
No, 224 Woodman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 224 Woodman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Woodman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Woodman Ave have a pool?
No, 224 Woodman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 224 Woodman Ave have accessible units?
No, 224 Woodman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Woodman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Woodman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Woodman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Woodman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
