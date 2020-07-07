All apartments in Charlotte
2231 Gooseberry Road
2231 Gooseberry Road

2231 Gooseberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Gooseberry Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2231 Gooseberry Road have any available units?
2231 Gooseberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2231 Gooseberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Gooseberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Gooseberry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Gooseberry Road is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Gooseberry Road offer parking?
No, 2231 Gooseberry Road does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Gooseberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Gooseberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Gooseberry Road have a pool?
No, 2231 Gooseberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Gooseberry Road have accessible units?
No, 2231 Gooseberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Gooseberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Gooseberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Gooseberry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Gooseberry Road does not have units with air conditioning.

