223 N Dotger Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

223 N Dotger Ave

223 North Dotger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
2br Grove condo available in highly desired Historic Elizabeth. Amazing location minutes to downtown in gated
complex with pool, gym, rooftop fireplace and grill. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, balcony, dining area
and kitchen. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher,
disposal, stove, washer/dryer, and separate large storage unit. Water, trash, pool, gym, landscaping included! Secure key fob entry and gated parking. Near Uptown, CMC Mercy & Presbyterian Hospitals, walk to hospitals, restaurants, bars, shops, markets and much more. One month deposit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N Dotger Ave have any available units?
223 N Dotger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 N Dotger Ave have?
Some of 223 N Dotger Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N Dotger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
223 N Dotger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N Dotger Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 N Dotger Ave is pet friendly.
Does 223 N Dotger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 223 N Dotger Ave offers parking.
Does 223 N Dotger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 N Dotger Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N Dotger Ave have a pool?
Yes, 223 N Dotger Ave has a pool.
Does 223 N Dotger Ave have accessible units?
No, 223 N Dotger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N Dotger Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 N Dotger Ave has units with dishwashers.

