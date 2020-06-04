223 N Dotger Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill key fob access

2br Grove condo available in highly desired Historic Elizabeth. Amazing location minutes to downtown in gated

complex with pool, gym, rooftop fireplace and grill. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, balcony, dining area

and kitchen. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher,

disposal, stove, washer/dryer, and separate large storage unit. Water, trash, pool, gym, landscaping included! Secure key fob entry and gated parking. Near Uptown, CMC Mercy & Presbyterian Hospitals, walk to hospitals, restaurants, bars, shops, markets and much more. One month deposit. Available now.