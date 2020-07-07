All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:57 PM

223 Harrison Street

223 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 Harrison Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow minutes away from Uptown Charlotte. This home features a cozy living room and spacious kitchen/breakfast with ample cabinet space. Look forward to easy maintenance with no carpeting throughout the home. Enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather on this rocking chair style front porch or entertain on the large level backyard!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Harrison Street have any available units?
223 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 223 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 223 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 223 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

