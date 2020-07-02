Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2227 Rexford Road - Unit B
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM
2227 Rexford Road - Unit B
2227 Rexford Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2227 Rexford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Southpark location. 2 bed townhome - Nice two and half bath unit. New vinyl plank floors installed. Walk to Southpark, restaurants and shopping.
(RLNE5683083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B have any available units?
2227 Rexford Road - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Rexford Road - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B offer parking?
No, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B have a pool?
No, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 Rexford Road - Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
