Home
Charlotte, NC
2226 Augusta Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2226 Augusta Street
2226 Augusta Street
No Longer Available
Location
2226 Augusta Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move In Ready! - Three bedroom located on Avalon. Newly renovated !
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5581974)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2226 Augusta Street have any available units?
2226 Augusta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2226 Augusta Street currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Augusta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Augusta Street pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Augusta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2226 Augusta Street offer parking?
No, 2226 Augusta Street does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Augusta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Augusta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Augusta Street have a pool?
No, 2226 Augusta Street does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Augusta Street have accessible units?
No, 2226 Augusta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Augusta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Augusta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Augusta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Augusta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
