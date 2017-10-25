All apartments in Charlotte
Location

2220 Weyland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2220 Weyland Avenue - You've found it! The home you are looking for is right here! Beautifully shaded by established trees, this newly renovated duplex is literally a five minute walk from tons of dining, shopping, and other amenities. This home was luxuriously remodeled both inside and out with updated flooring and impeccable landscaping. Utilities for this home are flat rate with washer and dryer provided in shared laundry. What are you still sitting there for?! Schedule your tour today!

(RLNE4920795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave have any available units?
2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave offer parking?
No, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave have a pool?
No, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Weyland Ave - 2220 Weyland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
