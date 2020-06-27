2207 E 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated stucco duplex in the heart of Elizabeth 2 miles from square. Front porch overlooks quiet street. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. kitchen features include granite counters, ceramic back splash, stainless appliances including gas range, refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher. Thermopane windows. Washer/dryer included in utility room. Off street parking in back for one car. 1920 shotgun floor plan. 2nd bedroom lacks privacy but functional as a guest bedroom, office or den. Great closet space for a 1920s home.