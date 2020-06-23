Rent Calculator
2205 Gooseberry Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2205 Gooseberry Rd
2205 Gooseberry Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2205 Gooseberry Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2251754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd have any available units?
2205 Gooseberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2205 Gooseberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Gooseberry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Gooseberry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Gooseberry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd offer parking?
No, 2205 Gooseberry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Gooseberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd have a pool?
No, 2205 Gooseberry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 2205 Gooseberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Gooseberry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Gooseberry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Gooseberry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
