2205 Belle Vernon Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage media room

This beautiful end-unit town home with a 1-car garage is located in a gated community, just minutes from SouthPark Mall and the LYNX light rail! The floor plan includes a first-floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath, also ideal for use as the ultimate media room! The second floor houses a light-filled great room, which is open to the breakfast area and the kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and recessed lighting. An elegant formal dining room, a half bath and a built-in computer niche round out the second level. The third-floor master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a tiled bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a private water closet, and an over-sized tiled shower with bench seating. Community amenities include a pool and gym. Pets conditional.