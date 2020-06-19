2205 Belle Vernon Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful end-unit town home with a 1-car garage is located in a gated community, just minutes from SouthPark Mall and the LYNX light rail! The floor plan includes a first-floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath, also ideal for use as the ultimate media room! The second floor houses a light-filled great room, which is open to the breakfast area and the kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and recessed lighting. An elegant formal dining room, a half bath and a built-in computer niche round out the second level. The third-floor master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a tiled bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a private water closet, and an over-sized tiled shower with bench seating. Community amenities include a pool and gym. Pets conditional.