Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:32 PM

2205 Belle Vernon Avenue

2205 Belle Vernon Avenue · (888) 372-7528
Location

2205 Belle Vernon Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
This beautiful end-unit town home with a 1-car garage is located in a gated community, just minutes from SouthPark Mall and the LYNX light rail! The floor plan includes a first-floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath, also ideal for use as the ultimate media room! The second floor houses a light-filled great room, which is open to the breakfast area and the kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and recessed lighting. An elegant formal dining room, a half bath and a built-in computer niche round out the second level. The third-floor master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a tiled bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a private water closet, and an over-sized tiled shower with bench seating. Community amenities include a pool and gym. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue have any available units?
2205 Belle Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Belle Vernon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue has a pool.
Does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Belle Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
