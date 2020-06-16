All apartments in Charlotte
2200 Lyndhurst Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:07 PM

2200 Lyndhurst Avenue

2200 Lyndhurst Avenue · (704) 942-1433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Lyndhurst Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate condo in the heart of Southend with a garage! Located within seconds to nightlife, restaurants, Publix, Lowe's, the light rail, and all of the Southend breweries, etc! Impressive floor to ceiling windows, granite, stainless steel, hardwoods and more. Unit has private oversized 1 car garage allowing for car and storage. Mounted flat screen in bedroom stays for your enjoyment! This bright and light filled modern home is a great place to unwind or a great base to explore all that Historic Dilworth and SouthEnd affords. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue have any available units?
2200 Lyndhurst Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue have?
Some of 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Lyndhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Lyndhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
