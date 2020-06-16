2200 Lyndhurst Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate condo in the heart of Southend with a garage! Located within seconds to nightlife, restaurants, Publix, Lowe's, the light rail, and all of the Southend breweries, etc! Impressive floor to ceiling windows, granite, stainless steel, hardwoods and more. Unit has private oversized 1 car garage allowing for car and storage. Mounted flat screen in bedroom stays for your enjoyment! This bright and light filled modern home is a great place to unwind or a great base to explore all that Historic Dilworth and SouthEnd affords. Take a look today!