Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
220 Stone Post Rd
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM
220 Stone Post Rd
220 Stone Post Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
220 Stone Post Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to Nations Ford and I 77 - Coming soon. No showing Yet
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom homes and 2 car garage. Located near Nations Ford and I 77
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have any available units?
220 Stone Post Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 220 Stone Post Rd currently offering any rent specials?
220 Stone Post Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Stone Post Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Stone Post Rd is pet friendly.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd offer parking?
Yes, 220 Stone Post Rd offers parking.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have a pool?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have a pool.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have accessible units?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
