All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 220 Stone Post Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
220 Stone Post Rd
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

220 Stone Post Rd

220 Stone Post Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

220 Stone Post Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to Nations Ford and I 77 - Coming soon. No showing Yet

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom homes and 2 car garage. Located near Nations Ford and I 77

(RLNE5501198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Stone Post Rd have any available units?
220 Stone Post Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 220 Stone Post Rd currently offering any rent specials?
220 Stone Post Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Stone Post Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Stone Post Rd is pet friendly.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd offer parking?
Yes, 220 Stone Post Rd offers parking.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have a pool?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have a pool.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have accessible units?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Stone Post Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Stone Post Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte