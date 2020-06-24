All apartments in Charlotte
217 Regency Drive
217 Regency Drive

217 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Regency Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in established neighborhood. Well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast area and laundry room off kitchen. Spacious family room w/ vaulted ceiling & masonry wood burning fireplace. Formal dining area. Master suite w/ walk-in closet and full private bath. Large secondary bedrooms. Screened porch and deck overlooking back yard w/ mature landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Regency Drive have any available units?
217 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Regency Drive have?
Some of 217 Regency Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 Regency Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 217 Regency Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Regency Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Regency Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Regency Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Regency Drive has units with dishwashers.
