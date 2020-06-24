217 Regency Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in established neighborhood. Well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast area and laundry room off kitchen. Spacious family room w/ vaulted ceiling & masonry wood burning fireplace. Formal dining area. Master suite w/ walk-in closet and full private bath. Large secondary bedrooms. Screened porch and deck overlooking back yard w/ mature landscaping.