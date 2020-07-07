Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 217 Hurston Circle.
217 Hurston Circle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 1
217 Hurston Circle
217 Hurston Circle
No Longer Available
Location
217 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5513384)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Hurston Circle have any available units?
217 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 217 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
217 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 217 Hurston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 217 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 217 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 217 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Hurston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 217 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 217 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 217 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Hurston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Hurston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Hurston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
