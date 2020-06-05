Rent Calculator
2158 Winthrop Chase Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2158 Winthrop Chase Drive
2158 Winthrop Chase Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2158 Winthrop Chase Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive have any available units?
2158 Winthrop Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Winthrop Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2158 Winthrop Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
