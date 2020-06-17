All apartments in Charlotte
215 Pine Street
215 Pine Street

215 North Pine Street · (704) 464-0033
Location

215 North Pine Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$2,260

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 813 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
The Vue! 14th Floor Uptown Lofted condo - large gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, Granite, tile BS, & Breakfast Bar. 1/2 Bath on main floor & Lg open family room w/floor to ceiling windows that lead out to a priv balcony w/fantastic high rise views, electric shades included. Built-in bookshelves, exposed ductwork for that coveted urban living feel. Ascend the spiral stairs to lofted MB suite w/lg custom closet including W/D. Oversized secure parking space included. Climate controlled storage locker/3rd floor. 24/7 Security & doorman.
World class AMENITIES including Jr Olympic pool, free coffee at the Cyber Cafe, State of the art fitness Center, Dog Park, Tennis/Sport court, w/ 50th Floor Owner priv Skylounge (FRI/SAT night bartended events for Owner +4 guests). $50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Pine Street have any available units?
215 Pine Street has a unit available for $2,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Pine Street have?
Some of 215 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 215 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Pine Street have a pool?
Yes, 215 Pine Street has a pool.
Does 215 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
