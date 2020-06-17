215 Pine Street

Amenities
The Vue! 14th Floor Uptown Lofted condo - large gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, Granite, tile BS, & Breakfast Bar. 1/2 Bath on main floor & Lg open family room w/floor to ceiling windows that lead out to a priv balcony w/fantastic high rise views, electric shades included. Built-in bookshelves, exposed ductwork for that coveted urban living feel. Ascend the spiral stairs to lofted MB suite w/lg custom closet including W/D. Oversized secure parking space included. Climate controlled storage locker/3rd floor. 24/7 Security & doorman.
World class AMENITIES including Jr Olympic pool, free coffee at the Cyber Cafe, State of the art fitness Center, Dog Park, Tennis/Sport court, w/ 50th Floor Owner priv Skylounge (FRI/SAT night bartended events for Owner +4 guests). $50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply