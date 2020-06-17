215 Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park doorman elevator gym parking pool tennis court

The Vue! 14th Floor Uptown Lofted condo - large gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, Granite, tile BS, & Breakfast Bar. 1/2 Bath on main floor & Lg open family room w/floor to ceiling windows that lead out to a priv balcony w/fantastic high rise views, electric shades included. Built-in bookshelves, exposed ductwork for that coveted urban living feel. Ascend the spiral stairs to lofted MB suite w/lg custom closet including W/D. Oversized secure parking space included. Climate controlled storage locker/3rd floor. 24/7 Security & doorman.

World class AMENITIES including Jr Olympic pool, free coffee at the Cyber Cafe, State of the art fitness Center, Dog Park, Tennis/Sport court, w/ 50th Floor Owner priv Skylounge (FRI/SAT night bartended events for Owner +4 guests). $50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply