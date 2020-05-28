All apartments in Charlotte
2149 Whispering Way #77
2149 Whispering Way #77

2149 Whispering Way · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Whispering Way, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great - This townhome is bright, clean & roomy! Many updated light fixtures. Hardwood entry. Large Family Rm w/ corner FP opens to the Dining area. Cute arch doorway & pass-thru window to Kitchen. Refrigerator/washer/dryer incl. Half bath w/pedestal sink. Vaulted Master w/huge WIC, bath w/long vanity. 2 nice-sized secondary BRs & guest bath. Convenient upstairs laundry. Rear patio. One car garage. A quiet, tree-lined community that is very convenient to Matthews, Uptown & Mint Hill! Washer/dryer offered but will not maintain.

(RLNE3479412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Whispering Way #77 have any available units?
2149 Whispering Way #77 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Whispering Way #77 have?
Some of 2149 Whispering Way #77's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Whispering Way #77 currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Whispering Way #77 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Whispering Way #77 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2149 Whispering Way #77 is pet friendly.
Does 2149 Whispering Way #77 offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Whispering Way #77 offers parking.
Does 2149 Whispering Way #77 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2149 Whispering Way #77 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Whispering Way #77 have a pool?
No, 2149 Whispering Way #77 does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Whispering Way #77 have accessible units?
No, 2149 Whispering Way #77 does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Whispering Way #77 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 Whispering Way #77 does not have units with dishwashers.

