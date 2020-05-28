2149 Whispering Way #77

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated refrigerator

Great - This townhome is bright, clean & roomy! Many updated light fixtures. Hardwood entry. Large Family Rm w/ corner FP opens to the Dining area. Cute arch doorway & pass-thru window to Kitchen. Refrigerator/washer/dryer incl. Half bath w/pedestal sink. Vaulted Master w/huge WIC, bath w/long vanity. 2 nice-sized secondary BRs & guest bath. Convenient upstairs laundry. Rear patio. One car garage. A quiet, tree-lined community that is very convenient to Matthews, Uptown & Mint Hill! Washer/dryer offered but will not maintain.



(RLNE3479412)