Charlotte, NC
2148 Downing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
2148 Downing Street
2148 Downing Street
No Longer Available
Location
2148 Downing Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story home. Large patio, one car garage. Eat in kitchen. Just painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2148 Downing Street have any available units?
2148 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2148 Downing Street have?
Some of 2148 Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2148 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Downing Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2148 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2148 Downing Street does offer parking.
Does 2148 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2148 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2148 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
