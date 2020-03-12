All apartments in Charlotte
2148 Downing Street
2148 Downing Street

2148 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Downing Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Two story home. Large patio, one car garage. Eat in kitchen. Just painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Downing Street have any available units?
2148 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Downing Street have?
Some of 2148 Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2148 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2148 Downing Street does offer parking.
Does 2148 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2148 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2148 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
