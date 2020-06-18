Rent Calculator
2144 Kirkwood Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM
2144 Kirkwood Avenue
2144 Kirkwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2144 Kirkwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
parking
extra storage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Dilworth duplex located in walking distance to most retail, grocery and entertainment in the area. New carpet and paint. Large basement for extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue have any available units?
2144 Kirkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue have?
Some of 2144 Kirkwood Avenue's amenities include parking, extra storage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2144 Kirkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Kirkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Kirkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Kirkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Kirkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Kirkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2144 Kirkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2144 Kirkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Kirkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2144 Kirkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
