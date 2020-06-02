All apartments in Charlotte
2130 Cindy Creek Lane
2130 Cindy Creek Lane

2130 Cindy Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Cindy Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane have any available units?
2130 Cindy Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2130 Cindy Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Cindy Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Cindy Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Cindy Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Cindy Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

