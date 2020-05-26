Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3
Last updated August 21 2019 at 5:45 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3
2128 Selwyn Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2128 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Month to Month Lease Only. Myers Park Apartment Available FOR RENT! 2 Bed /1 Bath and walking distance to Queens University. Call for an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have any available units?
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 offers parking.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte