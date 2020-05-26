All apartments in Charlotte
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3

2128 Selwyn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

Month to Month Lease Only. Myers Park Apartment Available FOR RENT! 2 Bed /1 Bath and walking distance to Queens University. Call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have any available units?
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 offers parking.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2128 Selwyn Ave - 3 has units with air conditioning.
