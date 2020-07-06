Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
2120 Markham Court
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2120 Markham Court
2120 Markham Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2120 Markham Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Nicely sized backyard already fenced with a deck attached to the home perfect for entertaining. PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PET FEE PER PET PER YEAR!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 Markham Court have any available units?
2120 Markham Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2120 Markham Court currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Markham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Markham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Markham Court is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Markham Court offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Markham Court offers parking.
Does 2120 Markham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Markham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Markham Court have a pool?
No, 2120 Markham Court does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Markham Court have accessible units?
No, 2120 Markham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Markham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Markham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Markham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Markham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
