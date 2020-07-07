212 South Turner Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208 Smallwood
Affordable 2 bedroom property close to uptown, soon to be opening trolley line in developing Smallwood area. Pets under 20 lbs allowed and will require $300 pet fee. Tenant to provide own window a/c and appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 S Turner Avenue have any available units?
212 S Turner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 212 S Turner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Turner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Turner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 S Turner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 212 S Turner Avenue offer parking?
No, 212 S Turner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 212 S Turner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Turner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Turner Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 S Turner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Turner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 S Turner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Turner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Turner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S Turner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 S Turner Avenue has units with air conditioning.
