2119 Phoenix Place

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home constructed in 1994 as a 1.5 story with open floorplan. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Considering it is a duplex home still offers all of a free standing home with a 2 car garage. Wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with a floor to ceiling tile back fireplace, with glass French door accents on both sides leading out to your sunroom overlooking back yard. Alley style kitchen offers great space for meal preparation with plenty of cabinet space. Dual vanity sinks in master bath and gorgeous gold accented shower and garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Small den/loft area on the upper floor that overlooks the living area. This home will not last long. Start your new year off in your new home. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.