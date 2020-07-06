2108 E. 7th Street Unit 5

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

SELF-TOUR - Elizabeth Community - Apartment - 1 bed / 1 Bath - 775Sqft - Available for immediate move in

Spacious 1 bed and 1 bathroom with open space located minutes from uptown Charlotte, Independence Park, night life, easy access to I-85, I-77, restaurants, and shopping. It does not comes with a washer and dryer connections, has central air. Kitchen has a stove, and refrigerator. Has a Balcony located off the master bedroom, very open and has natural lighting in the living room. Has two closet spaces in the apartment with ample storage space. Very nice and quiet neighborhood.



Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.