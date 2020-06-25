All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 28 2019 at 4:02 AM

2105 Longleaf Drive

2105 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Longleaf Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conrex Property Management has just acquired this home and we are adding our special touches! This adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home has just received some great TLC! New flooring, paint, hardware and lighting are all being added to this home that is just over 1000 sf. Brand new refrigerator and stove have just been delivered! Home is available for an immediate move in! You may secure this home today with an approved application and $150 Reservation Binder Fee Down! Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour!

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
2105 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2105 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Longleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Longleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 2105 Longleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Longleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 Longleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Longleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Longleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Longleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
